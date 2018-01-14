NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: More women entering politics on local, national level

It's a trend we're seeing across the country: a growing number of women entering politics on both the local and national levels. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's a trend we're seeing across the country: a growing number of women entering politics on both the local and national levels.

There are even groups that have organized to help women prepare for a possible run.

Here in Illinois, the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University says women made up 35 percent of the state General Assembly last year. Only 20 percent of the Illinois' congressional delegation were women.

So what challenges do women face when they run for office? And what do they need to know before throwing their hat in the ring?

Talking about that are Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx and Rebecca Sive, author of the book "Every Day is Election Day: A Woman's Guide to Winning Any Office, from the PTA to the White House." She was also the founding director of a women in public leadership initiative at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy.

Part 1:
EMBED More News Videos

It's a trend we're seeing across the country: a growing number of women entering politics on both the local and national levels.



Part 2:
EMBED More News Videos

It's a trend we're seeing across the country: a growing number of women entering politics on both the local and national levels.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsnewsviewswomen
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: 50th anniversary of Special Olympics
Newsviews: Hiring ex-offenders
Newsviews: Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights
Newsviews: Planning for self-driving cars
Newsviews: Career service program helps LGBTQ youth, young adults
More newsviews
POLITICS
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Secret Service agent dies after suffering stroke on the job
Trump says Russia no longer targeting the US
More Politics
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors, coaches killed in Parkland shooting
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Show More
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
More News