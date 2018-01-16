POLITICS

Chicago priest on hunger strike due to inaction on DACA

CHICAGO (WLS) --
While the future of recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program hangs in the balance, a Chicago priest is making a personal sacrifice to raise awareness about immigration reform.

Father Gary Graf is the pastor of Saint Procopius Parish in the city's Pilsen neighborhood. He is currently on a hunger strike.

Father Graf said he will do this until he's assured there's a deal where DACA recipients will not be separated from their families.

"I can't change immigration law. But I can do what I'm doing as a spiritual father of these children and say my part is to stand up and make a statement," the pastor said.

Father Graf added it would be a "travesty" if DACA recipients would be sent back to a country they've never known.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdacaimmigrationimmigration reformhungerstrikeChicagoPilsen
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Secret Service agent dies after suffering stroke on the job
Trump says Russia no longer targeting the US
More Politics
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors, coaches killed in Parkland shooting
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Show More
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
More News