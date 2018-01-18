Police: Daughter stabs mother in Wilmette

A woman was stabbed by her daughter Thursday morning according to Wilmette police.Police responded to a domestic incident in the 1900 block of Highland Avenue at approximately 7:04 a.m. where they found the victim. The woman had been stabbed multiple times with a knife by her adult daughter who had fled the scene.Police said they found the daughter in the 2000 block of Washington Avenue and took her into custody.The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police said there was no danger to the public.