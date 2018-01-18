Police: Daughter stabs mother in Wilmette

WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) --A woman was stabbed by her daughter Thursday morning according to Wilmette police.
Police responded to a domestic incident in the 1900 block of Highland Avenue at approximately 7:04 a.m. where they found the victim. The woman had been stabbed multiple times with a knife by her adult daughter who had fled the scene.
Police said they found the daughter in the 2000 block of Washington Avenue and took her into custody.
The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police said there was no danger to the public.