His wife, Linda Coleman, told The Associated Press her husband died Saturday night at home in Las Vegas. She did not give a cause.
The Texas native got his first TV job in Champaign while still a student at the University of Illinois. Coleman worked at WLS-TV from 1968 to 1979 and several local stations in the Midwest before joining "GMA" when it launched in 1975.
He served as CEO of the Weather Channel for about a year after helping launch it in 1981.
Coleman went on to join KUSI-TV in San Diego, where he spent 20 years as weatherman for its morning show before retiring in 2014.