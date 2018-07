Metra holding open houses for feedback on fares

An increase of $0.25 on all one-way tickets in all zones



The price of 10-ride tickets will go up by $4.25 to $7.75, depending on the zone



The price of monthly passes will go up by $9 to $12.50 depending on the zone



Weekend passes, which allow unlimited rides on both Saturday and Sunday, will go up from $8 to $10

Metra is holding a series of open houses next month to get some feedback on potential changes to fare and ticket options.Metra customers who can't attend an open house can take an online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MetraFares "What we are hoping to do is to modify our fare structure and ticket options in ways that work well for Metra's customers and also help Metra make the best use of available resources and capacity," said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski.Proposed changes including redefining the inner zone so Zone A only covers six downtown stations )Chicago Union Station, Ogilvie, LaSalle Street, Millennium, Van Buren Street and Museum Campus/11th Street) with other stations moving to Zone B and a phased consolidation of Zones K,L, and M into Zone J, capping fares for trips exceeding 45 miles.The town halls will be taking place at:Kane County Government Center719 Batavia Ave.GenevaThursday, Feb. 1, 4-7 p.m.Crystal Lake City Hall100 W. Woodstock St.Crystal LakeMonday, Feb. 5, 4-7 p.m.Arlington Heights Village Hall33 S. Arlington Heights Rd.Arlington HeightsThursday, Feb. 8, 4-7 p.m.Homewood Village Hall2020 Chestnut Rd.HomewoodMonday, Feb. 12, 4-7 p.m.Libertyville Village Hall118 W. Cook Ave.LibertyvilleTuesday, Feb.13, 4-7 p.m.Clarendon Hills Village Hall1 N. Prospect Ave.Clarendon HillsThursday, Feb.15, 4-7 p.m.Will County Office Building302 N. Chicago St.JolietMonday, Feb. 19, 4-7 p.m.Metra Headquarters547 W. Jackson Blvd.ChicagoTuesday, Feb. 20, 2-7 p.m. Metra fares go up February 1 and some service reductions will go into effect on Feb. 5.The fare increases going into effect Feb. 1 are:For more information, visit metrarail.com