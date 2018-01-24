Man allegedly beat girlfriend's family's newly adopted dog to death

Christopher Simpson was arrested after his girlfriend's family said he beat their dog to death (Credit: New Hanover Co. Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, North Carolina --
A Leland, N.C., man has been arrested after what a veterinarian is calling the most severe case of animal cruelty he's seen.

On Dec. 1, the family of Christopher Simpson's girlfriend adopted a dog named Axel from Animal Services.

Simpson and his girlfriend went over to the family's house for a visit.

While they were there, the group decided to go visit other family members for the holiday; however, Simpson did not want to go, so the family let him stay behind and play video games.

While the family was gone, Simpson, 21, called his girlfriend and told her that Axel peed on the floor, New Hanover County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer told WWAY.

He allegedly told her that he popped the dog on the butt and the dog bit him.

Yet, when the family returned they couldn't find Axel.



Brewer said the family called their daughter, who told them Simpson didn't know his own strength and when he punched the dog, he killed it.

Axel was found dead behind the family's shed.

A veterinarian performed a necropsy saying that it was the worst case of animal cruelty he's since in the history of his practice; Axel died of blunt force trauma and bled out internally.

Simpson was arrested Monday and charged with felony animal cruelty; however, he posted a $2,500 bond.

Records show this is not Simpson's first animal cruelty charge.

Brewer said Simpson was charged in 2015 for domestic violence and animal cruelty in Brunswick County, but those charges were dropped.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animal crueltydogu.s. & worldpetsNorth Carolina
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News