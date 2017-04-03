NEWS

2nd juvenile arrested in Facebook Live gang rape of girl, 15

EMBED </>More News Videos

A second juvenile has been arrested in the gang rape of a 15-year-old girl that was streamed on Facebook Live, police said Monday. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A second juvenile has been arrested in the "horrific" gang rape of a 15-year-old girl that was streamed on Facebook Live.

Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted news of the arrest Monday afternoon.


No further details about the 15-year-old boy has been released. Guglielmi said both suspects will face criminal sexual assault, and manufacturing and distribution of child pornography charges. Both will be charged as juveniles, he said.

The suspect turned himself in to the 10th District police station accompanied by his mother, and is being questioned before being taken to juvenile detention according to Guglielmi.

A hearing was held for another suspect, a 14-year-old boy arrested over the weekend, Monday morning. The suspect was not present for the hearing, which was continued until April 28. But a battle ensued in court over whether journalists would be allowed inside.
The teen's public defender did not want the media at the hearing, citing privacy and safety concerns for the minor, but prosecutors said the media had a right to be there. The judge agreed, since it was a public hearing.

Since the suspect is a minor, he will not be named. He is accused of being involved in the sex assault, which was streamed live and removed. Police said as many as 40 people saw the video on Facebook and no one called police.

The 15-year-old girl went missing on March 19. Investigators said she was lured to a home by one of her attackers, who did not allow her to leave. Police said as many as six young men took part in the attack.

The victim was found two days later, walking down the street near her home on Chicago's South Side.

The 14-year-old boy was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, manufacturing child pornography and dissemination of child pornography, all felonies.
Police also issued a warrant for a 15-year-old boy who may have been involved in the attack and are looking for as many as five other boys and one adult.

"The young men responsible should be ashamed of themselves. They've humiliated themselves, humiliated their families, and now they're going to be held accountable for what they did," Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.

Authorities said since the attack, the victim has been traumatized, becoming the target of bullies. She was relocated with her family to a safe place.

Andrew Holmes, an anti-violence activist in Chicago who spoke to the girl's mother on Sunday, said the family is having trouble coping.

"This was a torture, not just a sexual assault," Holmes said.
Related Topics:
newsmissing girlfacebook liveassaultsexual assaultLawndaleChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Teen charged in Facebook Live sex assault, 2nd suspect sought
Police investigating harassment against Facebook Live sexual assault victim
Facebook Live sex assault victim getting threats, mother says
Missing girl, 15, assaulted on Facebook Live, police say
Mother says she saw missing daughter assaulted on Facebook Live
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Man killed after mobile home flips as storms batter the South
Police investigating string of Auburn Gresham carjackings
ABC7 says 'goodbye' to Frank Mathie
More News
Top Stories
Husband, wife celebrating birthday killed in wrong-way crash
Teen bitten by shark off Florida's Panhandle
Homeowner arrested after killing intruder in his shower: Police
Investigation into possible incest begins after suicide
Police investigating string of Auburn Gresham carjackings
Armchair referee emails LPGA about 1-inch infraction, costing golfer $155K
No charges against Oklahoma man who killed 3 intruders
Show More
Safety group highlights recalls of children's products
500-pound man found dead inside 'hoarder house'
Baseball player, 15, brutally beaten while walking friend home after game
5 injured in Dan Ryan crash on South Side
11 dead in Russian subway explosion
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Police investigating string of Auburn Gresham carjackings
Tigers-White Sox opener in Chicago postponed because of rain
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video