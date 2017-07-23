NEWS

3 bicyclists robbed on 606 Trail, police say

Three bicyclists were robbed this month as they were riding along the 606 Trail on the Northwest Side, police said.

The most recent incidents happened Saturday and Sunday.

In all incidents, the male offender knocked the victims off their bikes. In the first two incidents, the victims sustained injuries when they fell. In the Sunday incident, the offender was armed with a small black handgun. The offender beat the victim as he demanded their belongings.

The robberies occurred at the following time and locations:

-1:15 a.m. July 2 in the 3500-block of West Bloomingdale

-5:29 p.m. Saturday in the 3300-block of West Bloomingdale
-4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1800-block of North Ridgeway

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police at 312-744-8263
