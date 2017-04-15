NEWS

3 children among several injured in Dan Ryan Expressway crash

EMBED </>More News Videos

Three children were among several injured in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday morning. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three children were among several injured in a crash in the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday morning in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Two cars were going south on the Dan Ryan Expressway at about 12:23 a.m. after they crashed near 75th Street, the fire department said.

Two people were transported to hospitals in serious-to-critical condition, three in fair-to-serious condition and two in good condition, the fire department said.
Three children were transported to Comer Hospital and are expected to be ok. Another child was transported with the child's mother to Christ Hospital but was not injured.

One man was ejected from one of the cars and landed on the other's windshield. He's in serious condition at Christ Hospital.
Related Topics:
newscrashchild injuredGreater Grand CrossingChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
At least 3 injured in East Side fire
Retired NFL player accidentally hits, kills 3-year-old daughter while moving truck
Pence aims to reassure allies as tension mounts with North Korea
More News
Top Stories
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: April the Giraffe in labor
At least 3 injured in East Side fire
Teen injured in South Loop shooting outside Burger King
Police: Weapons, alcohol found at Merrillville daycare, owner charged
Waukegan 5-year-old temporarily wins deportation battle
Very tall suspect sought in thefts from Wicker Park massage therapists
North Korean official: Ready for war if Trump wants it
Show More
Chicago Palestine Film Festival
FBI: Man robbing TCF Bank branches strikes again in Lakeview
Chaos erupts in Penn Station after Amtrak police Taser man
Cardinal Cupich leads hundreds in Englewood peace march
VIDEO: Little girl narrowly misses being shot in barbershop
More News
Top Video
Chicago Palestine Film Festival
Teen injured in South Loop shooting outside Burger King
Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video