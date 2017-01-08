Police in south suburban Richton Park are investigating a shooting at a bowling alley that left three people wounded Sunday morning.The shooting occurred at the Lakewood Bowl at 5125 Sauk Trail at about 1:30 a.m., police said. Two victims were located at the scene when police arrived and a third victim drove himself to the hospital.Three persons of interest are in custody, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Richton Park Detective Division at 708 283-6393.