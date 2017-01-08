NEWS

3 shot at Richton Park bowling alley; 3 persons of interest in custody

Police in Richton Park investigate a shooting at the Lakewood Bowl. (Captured News)

RICHTON PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
Police in south suburban Richton Park are investigating a shooting at a bowling alley that left three people wounded Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred at the Lakewood Bowl at 5125 Sauk Trail at about 1:30 a.m., police said. Two victims were located at the scene when police arrived and a third victim drove himself to the hospital.

Three persons of interest are in custody, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Richton Park Detective Division at 708 283-6393.
