Gwendolyn Brooks cheerleaders are 1st CPS squad to qualify for state finals in over a decade

They're enthusiastic, loud and making Chicago proud. (WLS)

Liz Nagy
CHICAGO (WLS) --
They're enthusiastic, loud and making Chicago proud.

A cheerleading squad from Gwendolyn Brooks College is the first Chicago Public School team to qualify for the state finals in over a decade.

The 20 girls from Roseland know how to fill a room.

"It was just fate we all came together," said co-captain Mia Roberts.

But it was hard work, drilling routines and sticking tumbles that helped them knock off 10 other teams in the city.

"We're different because we have a different work ethic," said Chakayla Coulter, head captain.

"They just want more, more, more, more," said Tamario Jones, coach.

And they're getting it, marking a brand new milestone. Up against two dozen, the Gwendolyn Brooks girls will show, for the first time in over a decade, what CPS cheerleading looks like in state competition.

"It feels like we're that team that's going to show what Chicago has to offer," Coulter said.

Friday in Bloomington, they'll finally get their two and a half minutes.

"Own that floor. Own it," Jones said.

"When we finally get out there and do what we're meant to do, it's going to be a great feeling," said Roberts.

**Editors Note**...in the original version of this story it incorrectly stated that Gwendolyn Brooks was the first CPS squad to ever qualify for the state finals. In fact a team from Whitney Young qualified for state finals in 2005 - 2006.
