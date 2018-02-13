Chicago police equipping dozens of vehicles with automatic license plate readers

A Chicago police automated license plate reader.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are going to equip dozens of police vehicles with automated license plate readers.

The devices have cameras that scan plates while officers are on patrol. It checks them against a database of stolen vehicles.

Officers would get an alert if a vehicle has been reported stolen. The system would also be linked to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

But the ACLU and others say this is an invasion of privacy. Some people are concerned police would be able to collect too much information about where civilians are driving to and from.

The police vehicles will also be equipped with mobile computers giving officers access to gunshot detection systems, crime cameras, real-time crime mapping, police databases and electronic crash reporting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago police departmentACLUChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News