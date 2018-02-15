JENNIFER ANISTON

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux announce separation

Justin Theroux, left, and Jennifer Aniston arrive at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

LOS ANGELES --
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are separating.

Just last week, Jennifer Aniston gave fans a glimpse inside the California home she shares with husband Justin Theroux and their dogs, a haven where she says she looks around and knows "there's nowhere else I want to be."

The couple says in a statement released through her publicist Thursday that the decision to split "was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year."

The couple says they are making the announcement publicly "in an effort to reduce any further speculation."

"Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly," says the statement released by longtime Aniston publicist Stephen Huvane. "Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."

Aniston and Theroux say they are "two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

Aniston and Theroux were engaged in August of 2012 and married in August of 2015. They have no children.

Aniston, 49, was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005.
