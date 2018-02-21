City Colleges of Chicago accepting applications for iOS coding boot camp

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago's first ever iOS Coding Boot Camp program is now accepting applications. The free five-month pilot program at Truman College and Kennedy-King College will provide the instruction and equipment necessary to create and publish iPhone, iPad and iPod touch apps, and sell them on the iOS App Store.
Classes will be divided between lecture and lab hours, with students meeting 12 hours a week. The deadline to apply is March 5.
Classes start the week of April 2. For more information and to apply, visit: www.ccc.edu/everyonecancode. The boot camp is part of the citywide Everyone Can Code Initiative to bring coding education and employment opportunities to students across Chicago.