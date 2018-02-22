Man charged in fatal 135 mph Wheaton crash found dead

Brian Thunderkick. (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

WARRENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
The man charged in a fatal high speed crash in west suburban Wheaton has been found dead in his home in Warrenville.

Prosecutors said Brian Thunderkick, 62, was driving 135 miles per hour when he hit another car which then burst into flame. The driver, 22-year-old Erika Villagomez, was killed. She was a double major at Northern Illinois University and wanted to be an accountant.

Thunderkick missed a court appearance Thursday. When police went to his home they found him and a woman dead.

Police have not said what exactly caused their deaths but said there is no threat to the public.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mysterious deathcrasharrestWarrenvilleWheaton
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News