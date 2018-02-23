Police: Teen charged after making school threat in classmate's name

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --
Aurora police said a 15-year-old student has been charged after making a threat to West Aurora High School in another student's name.

Police said a social media post threatening a shooting at West Aurora appeared on Thursday night. Police were alerted and immediately launched an investigation.

The investigation deemed the threat not credible.

In the course of the investigation, police said they discovered the author of the post created it under the name of a classmate. The classmate was unaware his name was being used.

Police charged the 15-year-old boy who wrote the post with disorderly contact. They said they are working with the Kane County State's Attorney's Office as they seek felony charges.
