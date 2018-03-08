COMMUNITY & EVENTS

United to partner with Special Olympics for employee training

United Airlines and Special Olympics International announced a training partnership Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
United Airlines announced Thursday that it will expand its partnership with Special Olympics International.

Special Olympics will help the airline train workers to make flying a more positive experience for passengers with intellectual disabilities.

United CEO Oscar Munoz and Special Olympics Chairman Tim Shriver announced the plan at McCormick Place.

"We're going to use the team and their experiences as we train our folks," Munoz said. "So we're going to use it in our training and at some point in time it is my dream that we'll also be able to hire some of these folks."

United representatives said the company will also support Special Olympics' 50th anniversary celebrations in Chicago and the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle.
