Jackson Park early voting site closed by water main break

CHICAGO (WLS) --A Jackson Park early voting center was closed Sunday due to a water main break, officials said.
The polling place at 6410 South Stony Island Avenue will be closed until further notice, according to a statement from the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.
Fifth Ward voters can cast their ballots at any of the other early voting locations. Nearby locations include the Bessie Coleman Library, Olive Harvey College, The Loop Super Site and the District 3 Police Station.
For more information, visit: chicagoelections.com.
