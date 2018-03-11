POLITICS

Jackson Park early voting site closed by water main break

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Jackson Park early voting center was closed Sunday due to a water main break, officials said.

The polling place at 6410 South Stony Island Avenue will be closed until further notice, according to a statement from the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.

Fifth Ward voters can cast their ballots at any of the other early voting locations. Nearby locations include the Bessie Coleman Library, Olive Harvey College, The Loop Super Site and the District 3 Police Station.

For more information, visit: chicagoelections.com.

Information about the candidates on the ballot can be found on ABC7's Meet the Candidates page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvote 2018votingChicagoJackson Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The race for Illinois Governor: the Democrats debate
BGA and ABC7 host IL attorney general forums
Vote 2018: Meet the Candidates
POLITICS
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Secret Service agent dies after suffering stroke on the job
Trump says Russia no longer targeting the US
More Politics
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News