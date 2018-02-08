  • BREAKING NEWS Complete List of Chicago Area School Closings
  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
VOTE 2018

BGA and ABC7 host IL attorney general forums

CHICAGO (NEWS RELEASE) (WLS) --
As Illinois voters get ready to elect a new attorney general for the first time in 16 years, the Democratic and Republican candidates for attorney general will participate in separate forums hosted by the Better Government Association and ABC7 Chicago.

The forums are free, open to the public, and will be livestreamed on abc7chicago.com. and bettergov.org, as well as on Facebook at ABC7Chicago BetterGov. Spanish speakers can watch the livestream on UnivisionChicago.com and on Facebook at UnivisionChicago.

Republicans Gary Grasso and Erika Harold will answer questions from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 7 in Ganz Hall at Roosevelt University, 430 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago.

The Democrats will take questions for an hour starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, also in Ganz Hall at Roosevelt University, 430 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. The Democratic candidates are: state Rep. Scott Drury, Sharon Fairley, Aaron Goldstein, Renato Marriotti, former Gov. Pat Quinn, state Sen. Kwame Raoul, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering and Jesse Ruiz.

The back-to-back forums will feature questions from ABC7 Political Reporter Craig Wall and BGA Policy & Civic Engagement Director Madeleine Doubek.

Voters are encouraged to attend the forums in person, or to tune in to the website or Facebook livestreams to learn about the candidates and their priorities.

Here is the link to the Registeration/RSVP page

If the link above does not work for you...please try this one.

The Illinois attorney general is the state's chief legal officer, and has broad powers and the freedom to emphasize some focus areas over others. The attorney general is charged with enforcing the state's Freedom of Information and Open Meetings acts, protecting consumers and rooting out corruption. Outgoing Attorney General Lisa Madigan currently is involved in pursuing a legal effort to require reform of the Chicago Police Department in the wake of a U.S. Justice Department Civil Rights investigation. Across the country, state attorneys general have successful records of reaching financial settlements with various corporations accused of fraud. Some attorneys general also have been active in challenging some of the policies and orders of the federal government.

"The office of attorney general has the power to reach the lives of every Illinois resident. Voters have a rare opportunity to make a significant choice for that office in the March 20 primary. That is why the BGA and ABC7 are hosting these debates as a public service to help voters assess and evaluate their choices for this top statewide office," Doubek said.

ABC 7 Chicago has a proud tradition of featuring political debates and forums for more than two decades in an effort to give voters a chance to hear directly from the candidates about issues important to them and the community.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsmeet the candidatesvote 2018primary debateSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VOTE 2018
Meet the Democratic Candidates forum from the 4th Congressional District
More vote 2018
POLITICS
Midnight government shutdown creeps closer as Congress debates budget
Pritzker meets with African American pastors to discuss FBI tape
Rauner denies clemency to veteran facing deportation
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau kicks off US tour in Chicago
More Politics
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Storm could dump up to 1 foot of snow on area by Friday night
3 hospitalized, including 2 police officers, after East Chatham fire
Florida firefighters rescue boy trapped inside claw machine
2 firefighters injured in Roseland still and box fire
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Sandy Hook parents visit Chicago students in hopes of preventing future shootings
CPD revives Officer Friendly Program
Midnight government shutdown creeps closer as Congress debates budget
Deluge of tips heats up Lane Bryant mass murder case
Show More
Prosecutors: Man killed boss by stabbing him 17 times, hitting him with hammer
NFL rookie who donated bone marrow meets man whose life he saved
Women accusing NU professor of misconduct speak out
More News
Photos
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
Culver's opens first Chicago location in Bronzeville
More Photos