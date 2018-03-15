Man charged in fatal stabbing of Chicago-area student near William Penn University

Luke VanHermert.

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (WLS) --
A man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of an Iowa college student from the Chicago area earlier this month.

Marquis Todd, 22, played basketball for William Penn University in Oskaloosa. On March 1, Todd was stabbed to death not far from campus.

Oskaloosa police said the murder allegedly happened about 30 minutes after Todd was involved in a minor car accident. Todd and a group of friends were walking to a gas station when an argument broke out and he was stabbed, officials said.

Police said it was possible the group got in a fight with people from another vehicle.

On Wednesday, police said 23-year-old Luke VanHermert of Oskaloosa was arrested and then charged with second degree murder. VanHermert is being held in Mahaska County Jail on $500,000 bond.

Todd was a Chicago native who grew up between the city and the south suburbs. He attended four high schools before graduating from Thornton Fractional North in Calumet City.

Todd also attended three colleges in support of his promising basketball career before arriving at William Penn to play for the top-seeded Statesmen a year and a half ago.

Those who knew Todd described him as a "gentle giant" with an infectious spirit. William Penn students said Todd was popular on campus.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingcollege studentbasketballu.s. & worldIowa
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Chicago-area student stabbed near William Penn University
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News