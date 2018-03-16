Man grabbed teen, tried to abduct her in West Lawn, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are searching for a man who tried to abduct a 16-year-old girl in the West Lawn neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The teen was walking in the 6500-block of South Lawndale Avenue when a man driving a silver or grey minivan approached her between 3:30 and 3:45 p.m. on March 15, police said.

Police said the man approached her from behind and said "Ven aqui," which is Spanish for "come here." When she ignored him, the man exited the van and grabbed her by the arm. She was able to snatch her arm away from his grasp and fled the area.

Chicago police described the suspect as a heavyset Hispanic male with a dark complexion and black stubble who was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black work pants. He was driving a silver or grey minivan described as looking "old."

Police are reminding residents to report any suspicious persons, vehicles or activity in their neighborhood and to never let children walk or play alone.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Area Central Bureau of Detectives at 312-747-8380.
