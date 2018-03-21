CHICAGO (WLS) --Lollapalooza released its full lineup Wednesday, with headliners including Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and Jack White.
Other performers include the Arctic Monkeys, Travis Scott, The National, Vampire Weekend and Odesza.
The four-day music festival takes place in Grant Park from August 2-5 in Grant Park.
We’re bringing The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys + more to Grant Park for #Lolla 2018! Grab your 4-Day Tickets and get ready for the party of the summer. https://t.co/JJzAOWVVnO 🍕😎👩🏽🎤🦄🐻🐸🍍🍻🎈🎉 pic.twitter.com/sNIpQBEgfA— Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 21, 2018
Tickets for four-day passes went on sale Tuesday morning. Single-day tickets go on sale at a later date.
For more information on tickets and the full lineup, visit Lollapalooza.com.