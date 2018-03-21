ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lollapalooza 2018 lineup revealed: Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Jack White to play festival

Bruno Mars accepts the award for record of the year for "24K Magic" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Lollapalooza released its full lineup Wednesday, with headliners including Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and Jack White.

Other performers include the Arctic Monkeys, Travis Scott, The National, Vampire Weekend and Odesza.

The four-day music festival takes place in Grant Park from August 2-5 in Grant Park.



Tickets for four-day passes went on sale Tuesday morning. Single-day tickets go on sale at a later date.

For more information on tickets and the full lineup, visit Lollapalooza.com.
