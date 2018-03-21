PORTILLOS

Portillo's offers chocolate cake slices for 55 cents

(Portillo's)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Portillo's is offering its customers a cheap treat in honor of the restaurant's 55th anniversary.

The restaurant is offering 55-cent slices of its Famous Chocolate Cake on Wednesday, April 4.

The offer is available at all restaurant locations while supplies last. To receive a 55-cent cake slice, customers must also purchase an entree, such as a sandwich, hot dog, entree salad or ribs.

There is a limit of one slice per customer and the deal is only good if you're dining in or driving through.

Customers can visit portillos.com/freecake to receive a slice of cake on their birthday.

Portillo's lemon cake fan asks for help finding beloved treat
Portillo's just made a Chicago native's dessert dreams come true.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodportillosfoodCook CountyDuPage CountyLake CountyKane CountyMcHenry CountyKankakee County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PORTILLOS
Get 2 Portillo's hot dogs for only $5 this week
Portillo's lemon cake returns for a limited time
Portillo's celebrates National Chocolate Cake Day
Portillo's delivery now serving Chicago, suburbs
More portillos
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News