U of I wrestler, Oak Forest native, 21, killed in hit-and-run accident

Francis Edelen, 21, of Oak Forest.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A University of Illinois wrestler from Oak Forest has died after being involved in a hit-and-run accident late Wednesday night.

Francis Edelen, 21, got in an accident on I-57 near downstate Rantoul, according to the Champaign News-Gazette. Edelen then left his car to get help and was struck by another vehicle. That driver did not stop.

"This is shocking news for our team and coaching staff as no words can truly reflect the emotions that we are going through at this time," Illinois wrestling coach Jim Heffernan said in a statement. "Francis was a productive member of our program. We are extremely saddened by this news. We just released this news to our team, so the healing process after the loss of a teammate and friend has just begun."

Police are still searching for the driver.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
university of illinoiswrestlingcar accidentshit and run accidenthit and runChampaign - UrbanaOak Forest
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News