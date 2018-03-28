A former campaign worker for Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan is calling to formally investigate Chicago 13th Ward Alderman Marty Quinn, for allegedly failing to report sexual harassment by his brother Kevin.Alaina Hampton wrote a letter to the city inspector general. She says she was harassed by Kevin Quinn for months, and Alderman Quinn "engaged in, and failed to report illegal activity."Kevin Quinn was Hampton's supervisor when she worked in Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan's campaign office. Kevin Quinn has since been fired.ABC7 reached out to Alderman Quinn, who declined to comment.Full text of Hampton's letter: