ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lollapalooza 2018 single-day tickets on sale Thursday

Atmosphere on day one at Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Thursday, Aug 3, 2017 in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Single-day tickets for Lollapalooza went on sale Thursday morning.

The tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. and the full lineup for each day was released at 8 a.m.

Headliners for this years Lollapalooza include Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and Jack White.


Four-day passes have already been sold out. The music festival runs August 2-5 in Grant Park.

For more information on tickets visit Lollapalooza.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlollapaloozagrant parkmusicfestivallive musicChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Lollapalooza 2018 lineup revealed
Lollapalooza tickets on sale Tuesday
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Which state is the most fun?
Bonnie Hunt plays 'Gimmie a Hand'
'The Color Purple: The Musical' star Nikisha Williams performs
Stacy Keach returns as Ernest Hemingway in 'Pamplona'
The dog days of summer
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News