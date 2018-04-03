SHOPPING

New report outlines effectiveness of children's products recall

A report was issued Tuesday morning that outlines 2017 recalls of children's products and the effectiveness of 2016 recalls.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, Kids in Danger (KID) and other groups held a press conference to release "A KID Report: 2017 Children's Product Recalls and 2016 Recall Effectiveness." They also discussed responses to recalls and other efforts to reduce injuries from recalled products.

For more information, visit: https://www.recalls.gov/ or call the Illinois Attorney General's hotline at 888-414-7678.
