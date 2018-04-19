AUTOMOTIVE

Gas Buddy, Shop Your Way gives away free gas to Chicago drivers

FILE PHOTO: A vehicle is refueled at a gas station on Monday, April 6, 2015. Drivers will see the lowest summer gasoline prices in about 6 years.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Gas Buddy and Shop Your Way gave away free gas to Chicago drivers Thursday.

The gas giveaway took place at Circle K at 801 West Addison Street from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Drivers who have downloaded the Gas Buddy and Shop Your Way apps were able to get $20 worth of gas while supplies lasted.

"We care about our members, and want to make life easier and more rewarding for them throughout their day," said Robert Naedele, chief commercial officer, Shop Your Way. "With Chicago gas prices at their highest in over the past three years, what better way to honor that promise than by picking up their fuel tab."

Drivers could only receive one free fill up per vehicle. The free gas was only distributed to vehicle fuel tanks and not external gas containers.
