Activists, Confederate group hold competing memorial services in Oak Woods Cemetery

Activist group Smash White Supremacy and Sons of the Confederate Veterans held competing memorial services at Oak Woods Cemetery Sunday.

Two memorial services were held Sunday at Oak Woods Cemetery in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

One service was held for Ida B. Wells by members of "Smash White Supremacy," who want the cemetery's Confederate Mound monument torn down.

The group said the statue of a Confederate soldier has no business being in the same cemetery as Wells, who documented lynchings in the 1890s.

A few hundred feet away, Sons of the Confederate Veterans held a memorial at the Confederate Mound for Confederate soldiers who died in the Civil War.
