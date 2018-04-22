POLITICS

Dorothy Brown announces mayoral campaign

Dorothy Brown.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown officially announced her campaign for Chicago Mayor Sunday.

The announcement came despite the fact that Brown is currently under federal investigation for bribery.

This is her second bid for mayor after an unsuccessful run in 2007. Brown won her fifth term as Circuit Court Clerk in 2016, also while under investigation.

Brown has denied any wrongdoing.

Brown is the only woman to take on Rahm Emanuel in the election. Also challenging the mayor are Ja'Mal Green, Troy LaRaviere, Garry McCarthy, Neal Sales-Griffin, Paul Vallas and Willie Wilson.
