After a two-hour weather delay, the Cubs-White Sox game started at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Wrigley Field.The game was originally scheduled to begin at 1:20 p.m. The Cubs said that there was thunderstorm activity arriving between 1:30 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. and they waited until after the threat passes to start the gameWatch the game on ABC7.