Chicago Aviation Commissioner to step down, mayor's office says

Chicago Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans is stepping down to pursue other opportunities, according to a spokesperson from Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office.The mayor's office said Evans accomplished all the goals the mayor tasked her with, including modernizations and expansion at both Midway International Airport and O'Hare international Airport, in the three years she served in the role.Evans felt now is a good time to move on from her post, the spokesman said.Evans will be replaced with Chicago Chief Procurement Officer Jamie Rhee.Rhee started her career in Chicago as an airport information officer in 1994, and has worked for the city in various roles for 24 nearly 24 years. The mayor's office said Rhee has a long history and experience with aviation issues, and has published three publications on aviation law. She has also previously served in the Chicago Department of Aviation.An official announcement will be made Wednesday.