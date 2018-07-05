Fatal motorcycle crash closes intersection in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --
A fatal motorcycle accident has closed an intersection in Aurora Thursday, officials said.

The Aurora Police Department reports that a 30-year old Aurora man on a motorcycle was traveling southbound on South Eola Road at approximately 1:50 p.m. when he hit a tree near the intersection with McCoy Drive.

No other vehicles were involved and no one else was hurt in the incident.

The intersection was open as of 5 p.m.

No further details have been released.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
