SPORTS

Jose Abreu from White Sox, Jon Lester, Willson Contreras, Javy Baez from Cubs named to All Star teams

Chicago Cubs' Jon Lester throws during the eighth inning of Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The line-up for this year's MLB All-stars mid-summer classic next week has been announced.

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu will join Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras, pitcher Jon Lester and infielder Javy Baez.

Abreu is the first White Sox player selected by the fans to start in the All Star Game since Frank Thomas in 1996. It will be his second All Star Game appearance.

Lester was named an All Star for the fifth time in his career. Baez and Contreras made the team for the first time in their careers.

The All-Star Game is next week on Tuesday in Washington D.C.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbaseballMLBChicago White SoxChicago Cubs
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Teenage baseball players' sportsmanship earns them honorary ESPY awards
Stewart, Loyd lead Storm past Sky 101-83
Monumental mashing: Ranking D.C.'s record 10 All-Star Game homers
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
More Sports
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Show More
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for victim of West Humboldt Park attempted carjacking
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News