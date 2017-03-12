4 year-old girl's 911 call saves her mom's life

Chicago Police are calling a four-year-old girl a hero after her 911 call from the family's Northwest side home likely saved her mother's life on Friday.She's a playful, shy little 4-year-old girl playing with toy jewelry with her mom.But if it weren't for Aria Koval's quick thinking Friday, her mom might not be here to play today. Sue Koval suffered a severe asthma attack and passed out on the floor, barely able to breathe. So Aria did what her parents taught her to do."I always told her, if something happens and you're here by yourself with mom, you need to call 911," said Robert Koval, Aria's father.Sue Koval said she was having trouble breathing all day Friday. She called her husband to tell him and that's the last thing she remembered. She woke up to Chicago Police Officer Anne Belluomini and her partner on her living room floor."They told me she called 911 and she opened the door for them. I was just in shock. I didn't think she was capable of doing that all by herself. She's my hero," said Sue Koval, Aria's mother.After calling 911, Aria stayed by the window watching for police to arrive. Then she walked down the stairs to let them into the upstairs unit."It's amazing that a 4 year-old could call 911 and be so calm and get help here for her mother. We're convinced that if she didn't do that, we don't know what would've happened to her mother. She's really a hero," said Officer Belluomini.Aria colored a picture for the officers who revived her mother, but they said she is the one most responsible."We've always told her if anything happens, call 911. And I never knew if she was actually listening to me. But she was actually listening and she did it that day. I was so proud of her," said Sue Koval.