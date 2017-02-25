5 cars stolen from Tinley Park dealership

CHICAGO (WLS) --Five cars were stolen from a south suburban Tinley Park dealership overnight, police said.
The Bettenhausen Dodge Jeep in the 8000-block of West 159th Street is at least the eighth Chicago area dealership targeted this year.
One of the five stolen cars was recovered after it broke down a mile away. Police investigated the scene Saturday morning, with the glass of a garage door to the dealership smashed. A red car, possibly used in the crime, was also towed from the dealership.
There have been at least seven prior incidents at Chicago area dealerships.
The most recent break-in occurred at the Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge in the 5200-block of Irving Park Road in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood on Tuesday. The thieves shattered a garage door window but once they were inside, they couldn't find the keys to the cars they wanted to steal and took off.
That was not the case last Sunday night when five SUV's were stolen from a dealership in Libertyville. One of the cars led police on a high speed chase and crash into Racine County, Wisconsin.
There have also been thefts on Goose Island, in Evanston and in Clarendon Hills, but no one has been caught.
Police are investigating any possible links connecting these dealership break-ins.