Luxury cars stolen from Evanston dealership

Chicago police worked Friday morning to find several luxury cars stolen from a dealership in north suburban Evanston. (WLS)

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) --
Chicago police worked Friday morning to track down luxury cars stolen from a dealership in north suburban Evanston.

Evanston police responded around 12:15 a.m. a report of a disturbance in an alley in the 1000-block of Chicago Avenue. When officers arrived, no one was at that location, but they found a door to the Autobarn Mazda dealership forced open, an unoccupied vehicle that was still running and a garage door standing open. A door to an office where car keys are kept was also forced open, police said.

A manager confirmed three BMWs were stolen: an X4, a 335 and an X2. Investigators are working to find out if more cars were stolen.

Police found the X4 and 335 abandoned on North Lake Shore Drive near West Fullerton Avenue. The X2 is still missing.

This isn't the first time cars have been stolen off car lots. Last month, nine cars were stolen from an Infiniti dealership. An Audi was recovered from police more than a week later.

In September, 80 luxury vehicles were part of an organized Chicago theft ring involving four separate gangs on the city's South Side.

There is no word yet on whether all of the cases are related. No arrests have been made.

