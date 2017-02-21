CHICAGO (WLS) --Police are investigating after another break-in at a Chicago area car dealership Tuesday. The break-in is the seventh at a Chicago area car dealership this year.
A burglar alarm alerted police of a break-in at the Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge in the 5200-block of West Irving Park Road in the Portage Park neighborhood at about 1:39 a.m., Chicago police said.
Surveillance video showed five masked men inside the building. One of them broke a window to let the others in, but they couldn't find the keys so no cars were taken, police said. They fled before the arrival of police.
Back in December, Portage Park experienced a rash of similar dealership break-ins. One juvenile was caught and police suspect that teenagers working in groups of three and six were responsible.
This is the fourth week in a row thieves have pulled off this type of crime at car dealerships across Chicagoland.
On Sunday night, five SUV's were stolen from a dealership in Libertyville. One of the cars led police on a high speed chase and crash into Racine County, Wisconsin.
There have also been thefts on Goose Island, in Evanston and in Clarendon Hills, but no one has been caught.
Police are investigating all possible links from the Portage Park break-in to the other crimes.