I-TEAM

Al-Qaeda bomb maker who targeted Chicago on fed's radar

EMBED </>More News Videos

For nearly 25 years, terrorists have been trying to blow up planes headed to America. (WLS)

ABC7 I-TEAM INVESTIGATION
By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
For nearly 25 years, terrorists have been trying to blow up planes headed to America.

From the "Bojinka" jetliner bomb plot conceived in the early 1990s by Khalid Shaikh Mohammed and Ramzi Yousef, to the 2010 printer cartridge bombs destined for Chicago synagogues on cargo planes to last year's plane blast over Somalia, "We know al Qaeda and ISIS want to target civilian aviation" says one intelligence source.

Some authorities today are saying it was "evaluated intelligence gathered over time" that prompted a ban on laptops and other electronics aboard planes from ten airports in terror-linked nations. Others suspect a more sinister, imminent threat may have been in the works.

Non-stop foreign flights, including some from Middle Eastern gateway cities to O'Hare, are affected by the ban.

"What's likely happened is that the U.S. government developed some intelligence that a group or an individual has developed some type of device that they can onto an airplane using a laptop or some other electronic appliance" says terrorism expert Matt Olson.

Chicago was a target of the al Qaeda plot in 2010 when investigators say master bomb maker Ibrahim Hassan al-Asiri packed explosives in boxes of printer cartridges. Al-Asiri shipped them on FedEx and UPS planes bound for Chicago.
U.S. counter-terror agents say al-Asiri, 34, is developing a new generation of non-metallic bombs that are small enough to be hidden in underwear or even implanted inside the human body.

"Asiri is an evil genius," said Rep. Peter T. King (R-N.Y.), chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee. "He is constantly expanding, he is constantly adjusting."

He is also ruthless, having dispatched his own brother to death by hiding a bomb on him before he crossed into Saudi Arabia to target the kingdom's chief counterterrorism official. He has tried to attack the United States three times in the past three years, building small, sophisticated and hard-to-detect devices in his workshop in the rugged terrain of southern Yemen.

Among the explosive design work attributed to al-Asiri is a device built into a laptop computer that detonated a year ago on a Somali passenger jet. The device blew a hole in the skin of the Daallo Airlines plane on but did not down the aircraft, because it detonated 20 minutes into the flight, before it reached cruising altitude. The suspected bomber was blown out of the plane, and his body was recovered on the ground near Mogadishu. The plane returned to the airport. Two people aboard were injured.

Investigators suspect Abdullahi Abdisalam Borleh, a Somali national, carried the laptop computer with a bomb in it onto Daallo Airlines Flight 159, the source said. The bomber knew precisely where to sit and how to place the device to maximize damage. Given the placement, the blast likely would have set off a catastrophic secondary explosion in the fuel tank if the aircraft had reached cruising altitude.
Related Topics:
newsterrorismal qaedaiteamI-Teambomb threatChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Carry-on electronics rules changing on flights from some Middle East airports
I-TEAM
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Tax scams hitting hard this season, IRS warns
Carry-on electronics rules changing on flights from some Middle East airports
Attorneys for 'El Chapo' fight his pre-trial solitary confinement
More I-Team
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Key moments from Neil Gorsuch's confirmation hearing
SCOTUS nominee says Trump attacks on federal judges 'disheartening'
New airplane electronics rules stem from ISIS threat
Glenview man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault
More News
Top Stories
Baby born with 4 legs, 2 spines thrives after risky surgery
Missing girl, 15, assaulted on Facebook Live, police say
Jerry Krause, former Bulls GM, dies
Woman dies in murder-suicide after acquaintance didn't answer door, called 911
Undocumented immigrants accused in classmate's alleged rape
Teacher arrested for improper relationship with student
Tax scams hitting hard this season, IRS warns
Show More
That big chicken video isn't fake
Doctor raps to teach seniors about STDs
Brookfield Zoo hoping sparks fly between pair of polar bears
College student dies after skateboarding accident
Kenilworth to allow businesses to serve alcohol
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Jerry Krause, former Bulls GM, dies
Tax scams hitting hard this season, IRS warns
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video