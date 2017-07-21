Amber Alert canceled after teen with autism, stolen car found

An Amber Alert out of California has been canceled after the teen and the vehicle were located Friday morning. A suspect has not been found.The Amber Alert had been issued after a car was stolen from a Jack in the Box parking lot in the 6600 block of Alondra Boulevard just before midnight Thursday. A teenage boy with autism was in the back seat of the vehicle, authorities said.The teen has the mental capacity of a 7- to 12-year-old. His adult sister had stepped away from the vehicle and returned to find that the car and her brother had disappeared, said Deputy Kimberly Alexander of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.At about 8:30 a.m., someone who had received information about the Amber Alert called authorities saying that they believed the vehicle was parked outside their house in Paramount.Officers responded and confirmed that it was the vehicle.Within minutes, detectives also received notice that the teen was safe at his house.The teen also told authorities that the suspect was kind to him. After the female suspect ditched the vehicle, the teen took public transit to return home. The suspect remains outstanding.