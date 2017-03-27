NEWS

Amtrak train derails near Union Station

Several cars of an Amtrak train derailed near Union Station Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An Amtrak train has derailed near Union Station Monday morning.

The Amtrak train carrying 197 people was arriving at Union Station when three cars jumped the tracks in the 1400-block of South Lumber Street at an Amtrak Rail Yard.

There were no passengers in the cars that jumped the tracks and no injuries have been reported.



All of the passengers were moved to the unaffected cars and the derailed cars were unbuckled. The train then went back to Union Station.

Amtrak said it would have normal afternoon service and Metra said its service is not being impacted.

An Amtrak spokesman said the train was moving at a slow speed at the time of the derailment and the cause is under investigation.
