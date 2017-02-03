NEWS

ATF denies reports it's sending 20 agents to Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms denied reports from CNN that they would be sending 20 agents to Chicago to help fight crime.

"ATF is exploring various options as we are committed to furthering law enforcement efforts in Chicago. One of those options is to send additional agents to Chicago on permanent transfers. ATF is still early in the process of developing strategies and will be prepared to discuss these options further once plans are finalized," an ATF official told ABC 7 Eyewitness News Friday.

President Donald Trump recently threatened to "send in the feds" if Chicago did not curb its violence. Mayor Rahm Emanuel has responded that Chicago would welcome federal help, especially in dealing with illegal gun sales.
