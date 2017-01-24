  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: 2017 Oscar nominations to be announced... at 7:18 a.m.
CHICAGO SHOOTING

Aurora man makes crosses for 2017 Chicago fatal shooting victims

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man from southwest suburban Aurora once again built crosses for victims killed in Chicago so far this year.

Greg Zanis delivered 34 small wooden crosses to an empty lot in the city's Englewood neighborhood on the South Side over the weekend.

Each cross bears the name of a person killed so far in 2017. Local pastors joined for a brief vigil to pray for those victims and their families.

At least three more people were fatally shot in Chicago on Monday.

Last month, Zanis made more than 700 crosses for 2016 victims.

