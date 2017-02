A barricade situation on the West Side has ended, Chicago police said.Police and SWAT units blocked off the scene as a man was barricaded inside a home in the 3400-block of West 23rd Street in the Little Village neighborhood, police said.Police responded to a residence at about 7:45 a.m. for a reported domestic disturbance involving two men, ages 38 and 68.Around noon, police said the incident was over.