Basketball player shot on Christmas Eve recovering

CHICAGO (WLS) --A semi-pro basketball player's dreams of playing of basketball overseas were put on hold on Christmas Eve after she was shot several times in a drive-by shooting on the city's South Side.
Juanita Robinson, 24, was released from the hospital on Tuesday.
"It happened so quick. I didn't even get a chance to look up to see what was going on but I knew I was hit," Robinson said.
Just a few hours after Robinson, arrived home to Chicago to visit family for the holidays, the semi-pro basketball player was shot.
She was hit four times by bullets in front of her grandmother's home in the 8600-block of South Morgan on Christmas Eve.
"I walked like, I was walking right into it and wasn't even registered because I was on the phone. I thought somebody was stopping to speak to me," she said. "It burned. I went into initial shock as soon as it hit me."
She remembers seeking refuge from the gunfire behind a car. The moments after that remain a blur.
Now the former star athlete for the University of Missouri needs a walker to get around.
"When you are so used to being athletic, running, doing whatever you want, it is hard," she said.
Robinson plays for the Georgia Soul basketball team. She has been working toward playing overseas.
"It puts on hold for a little bit. I am not sure the timetable when I'm going to be able to return back to the court," Robinson said.
All because of a trip to her hometown to see family.
"It's emotional all the time just knowing that a young lady that has put her all in where she wanted to be professionally, college, all of those things, just to be taken back by the city of Chicago," Timothy Echols, Robinson's uncle, said.
"Every time I come home they are like, 'Alright you can go,' because they know I have a promising career," Robinson said.
ABC 7 reached out to Chicago police and they said there are no new developments in the case.
No one is in custody.
Robinson has a follow up appointment with her doctor next week. She's hoping to get the all clear so she can fly to Houston where her mom lives and focus on her recovery there.
She said she's going to give it her all to get back on the court.
A GoFundMe page was set up for her recovery costs with a goal of raising $10,000.
"I have not given up on the Lord nor my dreams, and pray that I am able to not only walk again, but also play basketball," Robinson wrote on the page.