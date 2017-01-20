NEWS

Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (WLS) --
A Bloomingdale police officer was killed Thursday night while responding to a call.

Police Chief Frank Giammarese said the officer was involved in a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Army Trail Road and Cardinal Avenue at 9:30 p.m.

The officer's SUV hit a pole and firefighters had to extract the officer from the vehicle. They transported him to Adventist GlenOaks Hospital in Glendale Heights where he died.

The crash is under investigation. The officer's name has not yet been released.
