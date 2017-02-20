Boy, 13, fatally struck by SUV in Streamwood

A 13-year-old boy was fatally struck by an SUV in Streamwood Sunday night, police said.The boy was crossing Irving Park Road when he was struck by an SUV traveling east on Irving Park Road from Sunnydale Boulevard at about 7:40 p.m., police said.The boy was transported to Saint Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.The boy has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Ronald Guidry of Streamwood.The driver of the SUV stopped at the scene and has not been cited.