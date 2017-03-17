  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

Boy, 3, accidentally shot in Englewood while playing 'cops and robbers', police say

A 3-year-old boy was shot in the head in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Thursday afternoon, police said. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 3-year-old boy shot in the head Thursday during what police said was a game of "cops and robbers" at a home in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. Police said the shooting was an accident.

The boy was listed in critical condition at Comer Children's Hospital Friday. He underwent surgery late Thursday night.

The boy was among three children left home alone in the 6200-block of South Aberdeen Street and living in very poor conditions, police said. The children were apparently playing with the gun when it went off just before 5 p.m.

Andrew Holmes, an anti-violence activist, was with the victim's family Thursday night and said they all hope the boy recovers quickly.

"We've said it over and over again, guns don't belong in the house with children. If they are in the house, they are supposed to have safety locks on them. I wish that gun had never been in that home in the first place," Holmes said.

Three guns were recovered from the home, along with a significant amount of drugs. The mother of the boy had a valid gun license.

The boy's parents are being questioned by police.
Related Topics:
newschild shotaccidental shootinggamesEnglewoodChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
3-year-old boy shot in head in Englewood
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Infant saved from submerged SUV in Illinois lake
Beach Boys' Mike Love recalls meeting Charles Manson through bandmate Dennis Wilson
Mother was 'screaming': Relatives of Sharon Tate, Jay Sebring recall learning of Manson family murders
Meeting Charles Manson in prison made 'hair on the back of my neck' stand up
More News
Top Stories
Hit-and-run driver hits woman, 60, while fleeing police, CPD says
Man charged in EMT's murder ran her over with stolen ambulance, police say
Joliet police looking for group of ATM skimmers
Northwestern wins first-ever NCAA tournament game
13 charged in heroin ring bust of suburban compound that made $1M a year, police say
Officer that helped 3 Englewood girls, grandmother under investigation
Huge five-alarm fire burns in downtown Raleigh
Show More
Infant saved from submerged SUV in Illinois lake
ABC7's Cheryl Burton honored by Girl Scouts
UIC student choked in domestic incident, campus police say
Dog mutilated by butcher finds forever home
No federal or state aid for Naplate tornado damage
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Teen finds 7.44 carat diamond in state park
Snow day at the Shedd: Sea otters frolic in fresh powder
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
PHOTOS: 35 vehicles involved in chain-reaction Kennedy crashes
More Photos