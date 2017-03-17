CHICAGO (WLS) --A 3-year-old boy shot in the head Thursday during what police said was a game of "cops and robbers" at a home in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. Police said the shooting was an accident.
The boy was listed in critical condition at Comer Children's Hospital Friday. He underwent surgery late Thursday night.
The boy was among three children left home alone in the 6200-block of South Aberdeen Street and living in very poor conditions, police said. The children were apparently playing with the gun when it went off just before 5 p.m.
Andrew Holmes, an anti-violence activist, was with the victim's family Thursday night and said they all hope the boy recovers quickly.
"We've said it over and over again, guns don't belong in the house with children. If they are in the house, they are supposed to have safety locks on them. I wish that gun had never been in that home in the first place," Holmes said.
Three guns were recovered from the home, along with a significant amount of drugs. The mother of the boy had a valid gun license.
The boy's parents are being questioned by police.