Chicago police honored for saving fellow officer's life after South Loop shooting

The life-saving actions of four officers were honored at the Police Memorial Foundation late Tuesday morning. (WLS)

The Police Memorial Foundation acknowledged the life-saving actions of four Chicago police officers Tuesday morning. One officer was shot and wounded when he, along with three fellow officers, came under fire in the city's South Loop neighborhood on July 21, 2016.

Officer David Benitez was shot in the thigh as he approached a man in a park who was acting erratically while talking on a cell phone near 18th and Calumet. When the 17-year veteran police officer asked the man to hang up his call so he could talk with him, police officials said the suspect pulled the gun out of a backpack and opened fire.

Fellow officers returned fire, but not before Benitez was hit.

"It was surreal getting shot. Everything seemed in slow motion. The time it took to get to the hospital was about eight minutes or something like that. It seemed like an hour, or two hours. It seemed very long," Officer Benitez said.

"When you see your brother laying there. When they put a towel and you see that towel just get soaked - it was a yellow towel - and you see it get completely soaked up with blood, you knew right then it was pretty bad," Officer Eugenio Tirado said.

"These guys are typical. And I have to emphasize that they are typical of the dedicated, hard-working police officers that work the streets every single day with the Chicago Police Department. There might be a perception that the officers are anything but that, but these guys prove that the city is in good hands," said Hiram Grau, Chicago Police Memorial Foundation Board Member.

All of the officers were honored Tuesday as a part of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation's Officer of the Month program. Officer Benitez has made a full recovery and is planning to run in the Chicago Marathon next October.
