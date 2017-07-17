NEWS

Child recovered from stolen vehicle in Cicero

EMBED </>More Videos

Police recovered a child from a stolen vehicle after reports of a carjacking in west suburban Cicero. (WLS)

By
CICERO, Ill. (WLS) --
Police recovered a child from a stolen vehicle after reports of a carjacking in west suburban Cicero.

Police received a call about the carjacking of a Jeep Cherokee with a child in the backseat near South 61st Court and West Cermak Avenue Monday afternoon.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene when police found the stolen vehicle in an alleyway in a residential neighborhood near 16th Street and South 60th Court shortly before 5 p.m. and a toddler was taken out of the recovered vehicle.

There was also a woman at the scene who may have been the child's mother. The toddler was brought inside an ambulance to be checked out, and shortly thereafter the ambulance left, presumably to take the toddler to a hospital for closer examination. The boy appeared to be okay.

"Thank god, you know. Thank god the kid's okay, you know? I mean, this is bad. It's horrible," said Julio Noriega, Cicero resident.

Cicero police have not yet said how the Jeep was stolen or how police ended up finding the vehicle.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscarjackingchild in cartoddlercrimeCicero
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Mom hopes composite sketch will help crack unsolved killings of Indiana teens
Minneapolis man 'devastated' by police shooting of his bride-to-be
VIDEO: Snake slithers on woman's car
Johnson says health care vote is now 'in jeopardy'
More News
Top Stories
Police: 2 men shot to death in Woodlawn
Wisconsin family searches for answers after daughter dies at Mexico resort
Police: Mom found dead with bodies of 2 kids killed another woman
Parents accuse R. Kelly of holding women against their will
Woman shot at her gender-reveal party wasn't pregnant, police say
Police release suspect sketch in killings of 2 girls from Delphi, Ind.
4-year-old riding wave on Florida beach hit by pickup truck
Men behind mystery shopper scam face federal prison time
Show More
'Freedom' coming for former House Speaker Hastert
10-year-old boy among 10 killed in weekend violence
Flooding fears continue in Algonquin as Fox River continues to rise
See this? Doctors find 27 contact lenses in woman's eye
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Men behind mystery shopper scam face federal prison time
Parents accuse R. Kelly of holding women against their will
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video