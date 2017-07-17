Child recovered from stolen vehicle in Cicero

Police recovered a child from a stolen vehicle after reports of a carjacking in west suburban Cicero.Police received a call about the carjacking of a Jeep Cherokee with a child in the backseat near South 61st Court and West Cermak Avenue Monday afternoon.Chopper 7HD was over the scene when police found the stolen vehicle in an alleyway in a residential neighborhood near 16th Street and South 60th Court shortly before 5 p.m. and a toddler was taken out of the recovered vehicle.There was also a woman at the scene who may have been the child's mother. The toddler was brought inside an ambulance to be checked out, and shortly thereafter the ambulance left, presumably to take the toddler to a hospital for closer examination. The boy appeared to be okay."Thank god, you know. Thank god the kid's okay, you know? I mean, this is bad. It's horrible," said Julio Noriega, Cicero resident.Cicero police have not yet said how the Jeep was stolen or how police ended up finding the vehicle.